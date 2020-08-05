One million pounds worth of suspected cocaine has been seized by Kent Police.

Ten kilogrammes of the Class A substance are reported to have been found in a vehicle which was stopped by Kent Police officers in the Chessington area of Surrey on Thursday 30 July 2020.

The stop was made as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of drugs in Kent. As part of the enquiries, a search warrant was also carried out at an address in Dartford on the same date.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have since arrested and charged four men with conspiring to supply cocaine and they have each been remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 1 September.

The charged men are; Mark Lazarus, 55, of Nightingale Vale, Woolwich, Colin Mugalu, 39, of Havelock Road, Greenhithe, Simon Kambagu, 32, of Sun Court, Erith, and Robbie Dunn, 25, of Hilltop Gardens, Dartford.