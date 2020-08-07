Shooter with a homemade shotgun is named as Neighbour in Andover shooting

The man who is believed to be responsible for shooting Children’s-book author, artist and parish councillor James Nash 43, was neighbour Alex Sartain, 34.

Police were called at jus after 3pm to a thatched cottage which is the victim and his wife’s home address on MacCullum Road, Upper Enham in Andover.

Shooter Mr Sartain lived a couple of hundred yards away and it is still not known what caused him to take aim at Mr Nash, shooting him in the head.

A local source stated Mr Sartain was not mentally stable, and a user of drink and drugs, he is believed to have used a “homemade shotgun” in an attempt to assassinate Mr Nash. He is stated to have left the scene on a Yamaha R1 Motorcycle shortly before a collision took place at 16.41hrs on the A434 close to the Essebourne Manor Hotel.

Mr Nash’s wife Dr Sarah Nash a senior space scientist is believed to have also been injured police stated “A 40-year-old woman was also assaulted during this incident and sustained minor injuries”

It is believed Mr Nash was in his front garden at the time of the shooting and Forensic officers have been looking for clues at crime scene for evidence left outside Mr Nash’s home where the shooting took place.

Cllr Phil North said:

“An absolutely horrible incident in my Bourne Valley Ward this afternoon.

My thoughts are with the family of the man who was shot – and the communities of both Enham Alamein and Hurstbourne Tarrant. I’ve been informed of some of the details by local sources this evening but I certainly don’t have a full picture. I will hopefully get further information from the police in the morning and that they will be able to reassure local residents. But tonight, let’s all hope that the victim of the shooting makes a full recovery.

I’ve been briefed this morning by the local Chief Inspector, Kory Thorne, about the horrific shooting which took place in Maccullum Road, Upper Enham, yesterday afternoon. The victim is currently in a serious condition at Southampton General.

The suspect, who fled the scene, initially on foot and then on a motorcycle was identified by police and pursued. After failing to stop the suspect’s motorcycle then crashed on the A343 north of Hurstbourne Tarrant. The suspect died at the scene.

I know this will be a very worrying time for the community and until the police complete their investigations we won’t get a full understanding of the incident. The police have confirmed that they are not looking for anyone else though and that they’re confident that the deceased suspect is responsible, which I hope will reassure residents.

My thoughts remain with the family of the man who was shot – and the communities of both Enham Alamein and Hurstbourne Tarrant. Let’s all hope that the victim of the shooting makes a full recovery.”

A spokesman for Hampshire police said:

Officers also attended an address in Enham Alamein as part of this investigation.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of these incidents.

While enquiries into the incident in Upper Enham are at an early stage, detectives do not believe there are any outstanding suspects in this investigation.

Chief Inspector Kory Thorne, Test Valley district commander, said: “We know residents in the Upper Enham and Hurstbourne Tarrant areas will have been concerned by what happened yesterday.

“They are likely to see a continued police presence in these areas while we investigate the circumstances.

“Officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Team will also be carrying out patrols for added reassurance. If you live in the area and have any concerns, please speak to them.”

Anyone with information on the Upper Enham incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference Op Plaque.

Anyone with information on the road traffic collision in Hurstbourne Tarrant should call 101, quoting Op Crystal.”

