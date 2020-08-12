A259 Old Romney closed following life changing collision

The A259 between New Romney and Brenzett near the Oasis Cafe has been closed by police following a life changing collision.

The collision is involving a motorcycle and car.

A number of ambulances a HART Team , Kent fire and Rescue and an air ambulance have all been called to the scene. The road closed both ways and is lost to remain for sometime to assist with collision investigation work.

A local diversion is in place drivers are being advised to use Coldharbour Lane.

Kent Police have been approached for comment.