Almost a week on from the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Jeffrey Wegbe in Kilburn detectives have released an image of a car that they are seeking information about.

Speaking about the car, Detective Inspector James Howarth, leading the investigation, said: “I am urgently appealing for information about the movements of this grey Jaguar XF Estate on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 August. Did you see it in the area or in the moments before or after Jeffrey was killed? If you did, or you have any other information about this car, my officers and I need to hear from you. Please do not hesitate to get in touch with us, as you may hold a significant piece of information that could help our investigation and get justice for Jeffrey and his family.”

Detectives will also be in the area where Jeffrey was killed on the afternoon and evening of Tuesday, 18 August conducing house to house enquiries and a witness appeal.

On Wednesday, 12 August police were called to reports of a shooting in Hansel Road, NW6, at 00:20hrs.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found Jeffrey with a gunshot wound to his chest. Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Jeffrey’s family, said: “Our beloved Jeffrey was killed on Wednesday morning in a senseless and violent attack. Understandably, we are distraught by the news and ask that you keep us all in your thoughts and prayers. We would also like to say a huge thank you to the family, police and wider community for all their support.”

The investigation is being led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

DI Howarth, added: “A significant number of officers will be around the Hansel Road area today speaking to residents about what they may have witnessed on the night Jeffrey was killed. No matter how insignificant you may think something is, please speak to us. Your information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0300 , or police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting Cad 140/12Aug