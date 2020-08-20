Six arrests and knives seized following early morning raids in Hackney.

A total of six people – aged between 14 and 24 years old – have been arrested on suspicion of a range of offences, including: attempted murder; violent disorder; possession of offensive weapons; possession with intent to supply Class A drugs; possession with intent to supply Class B drugs; possession of Class A drugs; and possession of Class B drugs.

The arrests were made after a series of early morning warrants were executed on Thursday, 20 August, at residential addresses across Hackney. They remain in custody.

The warrants are the culmination of an investigation into a large fight involving knives and machetes, which took place on Broadway Market in Hackney last month. Officers trawled through CCTV footage, and these males were then identified and subsequently arrested.

A number of officers were involved in the operation, including officers from the Central East Gangs Unit, Central East Violence Suppression Unit and Territorial Support Group (TSG).

In addition to the arrests, three knives were seized, as well as what is believed to be a quantity of Class A and B drugs.

Detective Sergeant Andy Rice, of the Central East Gangs Unit, said: “I hope the arrests this morning send a clear message that we will not tolerate any violence in Hackney, and reinforces our commitment to seeking out those who are involved in criminality, especially those involved in gang-related violence.

“Community intelligence is crucial and helps us identify criminals and prevent crime, therefore I urge anyone with information to contact police so we can act on your information.”

Officers need information about crime or those who carry a weapon, or those who exploit people for gain or revenge, while putting young people’s lives at risk. Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC.

If you don’t want to speak to the police, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or Fearless – they are both totally independent charities and are 100 per cent anonymous. They never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, IP address or the device you use.