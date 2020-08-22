Police investigating an armed robbery in Plumstead Common are appealing for information.

Detectives have released images and CCTV footage of a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

On Saturday, 18 July, at approximately 5.50am, a man – believed to be aged in his 40s – entered a shop in Plumstead Common. He grabbed items from the shelves and went to leave without paying.

When confronted, the man pulled a handgun from his belt and pointed it at the victim before walking out the shop, keeping the gun raised.

The man then made off down Plumstead Common Road. The victim was uninjured in the attack.

Detective Constable Thomas Boow, from the Flying Squad, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim from a man who clearly has no respect for the law. Carrying a gun in your waist belt is an incredibly dangerous act, let alone brandishing it in a public place, aimed at another person.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen this man running off or was in or near the shop at the time. It is important we identify him to make sure he does not do something like this again.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 2119/18Jul.