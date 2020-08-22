Two teenagers have been found guilty following the death of 17-year-old Ezekiel Clarke who was murdered in February.

A 16-year old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been found guilty of murder. He was also found guilty of robbery and possession of a bladed article in a separate incident.

Jaheim Williams (pictured with a green background), 19, of Trafalgar Close, Radford, has also been found guilty of manslaughter by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court today.

Ezekiel (pictured wearing a black shirt) died on 19 February after being stabbed twice. Police and ambulance crews were called to a report of a stabbing in Churchfield Lane, Radford at around 7.10pm.Both teenagers ran from the victim leaving Ezekiel to die in the street.

A port-mortem revealed that he died due to the second stabbing to his heart, liver and lung. The first stabbing was to his arm and chest.

A team of detectives worked around-the-clock to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death and a total of four arrests were made as part of those enquiries, with two further teenagers having no further action taken.

The court heard the 16-year-old defendant in the case was also involved in a knife-point robbery two days before Ezekiel was murdered.

The teenager produced a knife and stole a coat, rucksack and chain from a 17-year-old boy in Norton Street, Radford, on 17 February.