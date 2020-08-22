Unresponsive four year old child rushed to hospitial from property in Barking

A four year old child and other family members have been rushed to hospital from a property in Ilford we can reveal.

Emergency services were all called to on Friday afternoon just after 5.20pm to Blakes Avenue in Barking.

On arrival paramedics found an unresponsive four year old child within the property

A further family member was also suffering from a seizure and three other were also treated the same property.

It is understood that the cause may have been down to suspected carbon monoxide with the property.

Officers from the Met Police and HART team from London Ambulance services with Paramedics and the London Fire Brigade also attended the incident

An investigation into the cause has been launched

The Met Police have been approached for comment