Unresponsive four year old child rushed to hospitial from property in Barking

August 22, 2020
A four year old child  and other family members have been rushed to hospital from a property in Ilford we can reveal.

Emergency services were all called to on Friday afternoon just after 5.20pm to Blakes Avenue in Barking.

 

On arrival  paramedics found an unresponsive four year old child within the property

A further  family member  was also  suffering from a seizure and three other were also treated the same property.

It is understood that the cause may have been down to suspected carbon monoxide with the property.

 

Officers from the Met Police and HART team from London Ambulance services with Paramedics  and the London Fire Brigade  also attended the incident 

An investigation into the cause has been launched

The Met Police  have been approached for comment 

 

 

 

 

 