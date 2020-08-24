A quick-thinking burglary victim tracked down and caught the man who had stolen from him shortly after being targeted by the thief.

On 2 December 2019, the victim was at his home in Aylesham when a man called at the property asking him if he wanted to purchase fishing gear. The homeowner declined and as he returned to his kitchen he heard the back door slam. On inspecting the conservatory he realised his wallet, bankcards and cash had been stolen.

Using a banking app, the victim noticed unauthorised transactions and rushed to the shop where his cards were being used. He recognised the man who had called at his home and with the assistance of members of the public the man was detained until police arrived and arrested him.

Karl Armitage, 43, of St Albans Road, Canterbury, appeared before Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday 13 August 2020 after admitting burglary and two counts of fraud. He was sentenced to two years and one month’s imprisonment.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kerry Akast said: ‘Entering someone’s home and stealing their property can result in people not feeling safe in their own property. Thankfully, in this instance, the quick-thinking actions of the victim allowed us to arrest Armitage and put forward a compelling case. He had no other option but to admit his crimes and I hope the custodial sentence will give him time to reflect on his actions.’