A man has been summonsed to court after police responded to a firearms related call in #Canvey.

The 28-year-old is due to appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 19 September to answer one count of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

It follows a report at around 8.15am on Friday 27 September 2019 of an altercation between two men in Rosberg Road.

Police arrested a man and seized a number of items from an address.