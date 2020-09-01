M26 Motorway closed London bound to all vehicles following Vehicle fire on the M25

The M26 in Kent Westbound has been closed to all vehicle at junction following a Van that caught alight on the M25 at Westerham. The M25 clockwise remains blocked due to recovery work following van fire from M25 between junction 5 and the A21 to Clacket Lane Services. The road is blocked while fire fighters attend to the blaze in lane two. Lane one (Of four) is already closed for roadworks. Fuel from the vehicle has leaked on to the carriageway damaging tarmac.

Kent fire and rescue say Two fire engines were sent to the scene and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze. No casualties were reported. Kent Police say they were called at 3.41pm on Tuesday, 1 September 2020 to a report of a van on fire on the M25, just prior to Clacket Lane services. Emergency services are on the scene.