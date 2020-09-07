UPDATED:Warning issued after Tic Tok suicide

If your child has TIKTOK, you will need to remove it for 72 hours as there is a shocking video being shared of a suicide.

The livestream took place over Facebook and has been uploaded showing a man using a gun to take his life. The footage has not been restricted.

Please protect your children tonight.

TikTok is struggling to scrub its platform of video clips appearing to show a man dying by suicide.

Clips from the video in question have been circulating on TikTok since Sunday night, after the video first appeared in a livestream on Facebook, TikTok said in a statement.

Despite TikTok’s efforts to remove uploads of the video, disturbing clips of the purported suicide can still easily be found across the platform. The setup of the app’s “For You” page means the video could potentially appear (and automatically play) in front of users without them specifically searching for it.

As graphic clips continue to circulate on TikTok, creators and users have been making videos and posting to social media to alert their followers of the video, and warn them to swipe away from it in case it comes up on their TikTok feed.

TikTok said in a statement that its “systems have been automatically detecting and flagging” clips of the apparent suicide, and that it was banning users who “repeatedly” try to upload these clips to the platform.

“Our systems have been automatically detecting and flagging these clips for violating our policies against content that displays, praises, glorifies, or promotes suicide,” TikTok said in a statement to Business Insider. “We are banning accounts that repeatedly try to upload clips, and we appreciate our community members who’ve reported content and warned others against watching, engaging, or sharing such videos on any platform out of respect for the person and their family.”

The video in question has also appeared on other platforms, including Twitter and Facebook.

TikTok’s attempts to rid the platform of the video show the struggle of TikTok to adequately moderate its platform in real time.