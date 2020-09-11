Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage after a man died in a collision in Romford.

Police were called at 9.41pm on Thursday, 10 September to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcyclist at Gallows Corner.

The motorcyclist, a man in his early 50s, from Essex, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

Officers from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or the moments before.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 7670/10Sep.