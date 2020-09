Wanted man Kamil Kaminski has been arrested and charged by police in Brighton.

The 22-year-old man was sought in connection with an assault at Co-op in St James’s Street, Brighton, on July 9.

He was arrested by police in Newhaven on Thursday evening (September 10) and was charged on Friday afternoon (September 11) with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (September 12).