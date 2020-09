Police searching for Bernadette Walker, 17, who has been missing from Peterborough for the last seven weeks say they are now treating her disappearance as a murder investigation.

Cambridgeshire Police say due to the length of time Bernadette has been missing & concerns she may have come to some harm, they “made the decision to declare this a murder investigation”. A man, 50s, from #Peterborough is currently in custody on suspicion of murder