Man dead 11 year old child fighting for their life after bin lorry crashes in Kidbrooke

A man has died and several other people have been injured in a collision in Kidbrooke.

Police were called at approximately 8.05am on Monday, 14 September to Broad Walk, Kidbrooke, SE3 by London Ambulance Service to a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and a building.

Officers are on scene with London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.

At this time, we are aware of a number of people being injured.

One man has been declared dead at the scene. Work is ongoing to trace his next of kin.

An 11-year-old child was taken to hospital. Their condition has been assessed as life-threatening. Two males have been taken to hospital; we await an update on their conditions.

Road closures are in place and the public are asked to avoid the area.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.