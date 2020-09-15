 Chippenham shoplifter has been jailed for 18 weeks

Denroy Thomas, 52, of Queens Crescent, was sentenced at Swindon Magistrates Court yesterday (14/09).

On September 12, Thomas stole just over £130 worth of alcohol from Tesco in Emery Gate.

At the time of the theft, Thomas was already on a suspended sentence for theft offences committed back in 2019.

This sentence was activated meaning he will now serve 18 weeks in prison.

PC Jack Cassell said: “Thomas is a prolific offender and is well known by store workers having been detained on numerous previous occasions for shoplifting.

“On this occasion, Thomas entered Tesco, selected numerous bottles of spirits from the shelves and proceeded to use a tool to remove the security tags. He then hid the bottles inside his jacket before leaving without paying.

“I’m pleased that on this occasion a custodial sentence has been given to Thomas – this kind of behaviour is not acceptable.”