A search warrant executed at an address in London has led to the latest arrest of a suspected county lines drug dealer

Kent Police and Metropolitan Police officers entered a property in East Ham, at around 5.45am on Tuesday 15 September 2020. The suspect was not present in the address but was arrested moments later after a suspicious car seen close-by was stopped by police. Mobile phones, as well as quantities of cash, were recovered from the vehicle.

Sharmache Jama, aged 28, of Melford Road, London was arrested and later charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine. He was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 16 September.

Superintendent Mike Worrall, of Kent Police, said: ‘This search warrant was linked to the suspected operation of a county line to supply Class A drugs to some of the most vulnerable people in parts of east Kent. The arrest is a direct consequence of the latest close partnership work and collaboration between Kent Police and other forces, including the Metropolitan Police. County lines drug supply causes misery for communities and it is absolutely right that we continue to put significant resources into identifying and arresting those we suspect to be in