Natwest and RBS down:Major Outages hit online banking and mobile apps

NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland customers are facing major issues after a major system crashed on Wednesday evening.

RBS and Natwest’s mobile apps and online banking services suffered intermittent problems today, with customers taking to Twitter to complain and many unable to withdraw cash or make card payments around the world.

“Our Online Banking, mobile app and Bankline are currently facing intermittent problems,” Natwest told customers on Twitter.

We’re working hard getting them back up and running smoothly for you. We’ll post an update when we have more information. And remember to contact us if you need urgent help.”

RBS, which owns Natwest, advised customers that they are working on a fix urgently.