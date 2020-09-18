Baby Girl’s Parents Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder After She’s Taken Off Life Support

The parents of a young baby girl were recently arrested on suspicion of murder and police are conducting an investigation into what happened to their daughter. The pair’s two-day-old child, Keira-Mae, was rushed to Barnsley Hospital on May 16 with severe injuries, and the hospital staff was suspicious of the injuries and the explanation that was given by the parents. Staff at the hospital notified the police, who have been conducting an investigation over the past few months. They have determined that the parents could be at fault, but are trying their best not to rush to any conclusions.

Sadly, the baby was never able to recover from her injuries, so this week doctors at the hospital turned off her life support, allowing her to pass away. Immediately after her passing, her parents, 31-year-old mother Aimee Jones and 38-year-old father Alex Jones were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Neighbours of the family said that they knew about the girl’s hospitalization and injuries but were not sure how it happened.

In July, Aimee made a post on her Facebook page about how their baby has been in intensive care and did not have much time to live, but she did not share any other details about the injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge, the senior investigating officer, said that the injuries were “so catastrophic” that they justified an investigation. Etheridge said that there is a dedicated team of officers working to figure out exactly how the injuries occurred.

“I know that the local community will be shocked and deeply saddened to hear of her death and it’s important that people feel able to talk about their concerns but I urge everyone to be mindful of what they post on social media, and not to speculate on what may have occurred. If you have information that may assist, it’s important that this is passed to the police to form part of the investigation,” Etheridge said,

Anyone with any information about the case is being asked to call police on 101 using incident number 207 of 16 Sept 2020.