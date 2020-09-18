Of all the vehicles a thief would think about stealing, Red Cross volunteers in Northants say theirs should be low on the list. “It’s hard to understand why they would choose that vehicle specifically,”

Volunteers says they noticed Friday morning their truck wasn’t parked where it was left. A Red Cross spokesperson says the truck was stolen over night on Thursday from Moulton Park in Northampton.

The truck, which had Red Cross logos all over it and the vehicle registration is LF63 ORC was the only vehicle in the Northamptonshire area. Volunteers use it to respond to emergency scenes, like house fires.

“We do it because we want to help our community. That’s really important to us. No through someone being selfish we can’t help others.”

If anyone has any information please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or tweet @NorthantsChief