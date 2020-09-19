The victim sustained a broken nose and a fractured cheek and had his wallet and mobile phone stolen following a Robbery

Between midnight and 1am on Sunday (13/9) the victim, a 24-year-old man, was walking along Benmead Road when a group of four men approached him on the grass land near to North Kidlington Primary school and assaulted him.

The victim sustained a broken nose and a fractured cheek and had his wallet and mobile phone stolen.

All four offenders are described as men aged in their thirties, dressed in dark clothing and wearing baseball caps.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Steven Bates based at Witney police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information about what happened to contact police.”

If you have any information or footage please contact us using our online reporting form or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43200287012.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 11