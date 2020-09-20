Witness appeal after assault in Aldershot

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Aldershot town centre on Thursday afternoon (September 17).

Police were called around 2.15pm to a report of an assault on a woman in her 30s taking place on Wellington Street.

Several people assisted the woman following the incident.

A 33-year-old man from Aldershot was arrested on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage. He has been released on bail while officers continue their enquiries.

We are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to make contact with us.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who saw the assault or who assisted the woman in the moments afterwards.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44200360649. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.