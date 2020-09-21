Detectives investigating the murder of 47-year-old John Avers in Dagenham have charged two men with murder.

Bobby Ternent, 31 and Gary Ternent, 58 both of Movers Lane, Barking are due to appear in custody this morning at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court.

John’s family have been informed.

Two women arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

Police were called to a car park in Whalebone Lane South at 11.43pm on Sunday, 13 September, to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service. The 47-year-old was found seriously injured and died at the scene a short time later.

A post-mortem examination found that John died from multiple injuries.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 8443/13Sep. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.