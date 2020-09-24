Officers investigating the murder of Daniel Ross in Kings Cross 14 years ago are appealing for witnesses.

Police were called at approximately 03:45hrs on Sunday, 24 September 2006 to reports of a shooting at the Scala nightclub in Pentonville Road, Kings Cross.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended to find 22-year-old, Daniel, suffering a gunshot wound. The LAS took Daniel to a hospital where he died.

Around 800 people were in the venue when the suspect walked on to the dance floor and shot Daniel at close range.

Detective Inspector Will Reynolds said: “Despite the passing of 14 years, the murder of Daniel Ross remains unsolved. I would like to appeal directly to those present on that night, who have yet to come forward, to contact us about what they saw or heard. Your information could help my team make the much-needed breakthrough in this case.

“The Metropolitan Police Service is offering a substantial reward of up to £10,000, for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for Daniel’s murder.

“I hope that after 14 years someone may now feel able to come forward and provide information that may lead to identifying those responsible for this callous murder. No detail is too small. It is not too late to do the right thing.

“The Metropolitan Police never closes unsolved murders. We are continually looking for new leads to help charge those responsible for Daniel’s murder and give his family the justice they have been waiting for. We will deal with any information provided to us in the strictest of confidence.”

Daniel’s parents said: “On the 14th anniversary of the murder of our son, Daniel Ross, we appeal to anyone in our community and beyond who has information about Daniel’s death to examine their conscience, and come forward and tell us what they know. We know that nothing can bring Daniel back but we can bring those responsible for his death to justice. To the sad person(s) who took Daniel’s life, do the honourable thing, and give yourself up.

“As a family we continue to mourn Daniel. He is never far from our minds. We have endured an emotional rollercoaster of anger, grief, pity, despair and disbelief that people around us refuse to share the information they have about our son’s murderer. There are no words that could describe the pain we feel for not having Daniel in our lives.”

Anyone with information is asked contact the incident room on 020 8785 8267