Police are appealing for witnesses after a violent assault in Shepperton left two men with serious injuries.

Officers were called to Shepperton Court at 9pm on Tuesday (22 September), after receiving reports of a large fight taking place. On arrival the group had already dispersed. Officers were then informed of two victims at St Peter’s Hospital in Chertsey with serious injuries.

It is believed some of the injuries may have been inflicted with a hammer or similar type weapon.

Detective Inspector Sean West said: “This was an extremely violent attack which took place in a public place so we are hoping someone might have seen something. We are urging anyone with any information to get in touch with us.”

Two men, both 21 from Sunbury-on-Thames, have been arrested on suspicion of assault causing GBH and ABH and released on police bail.