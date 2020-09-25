UPDATED: M2 Londonbound close following vehicle ablaze

The M2 London ha been closed following a serious vehicle fire. All lanes have been stopped due to a large black smoke cloud that is billowing across the carriageway.

Three appliances from Kent fore and rescue were scrambled to the incident on the outskirts of Cuxton just after 9.30am on Friday.

Hundreds of rush hour drivers are trapped on the northbound carriageway whilst fire crews wearing breathing apparatus deal with the incident using CAFAS and two hose reels.

There is approx eight to ten miles of traffic caught within the closure

More to follow