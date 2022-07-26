Working from home quickly cemented itself into the UK business world since March of 2020. Since then, many businesses have decided to close their office doors for good and become fully remote businesses. This, of course, has many benefits as it allows workers to do their job from the comfort of their own homes, and saves a lot of money on commuting every day. However, while remote work certainly has some benefits, there are also some downsides to working from home. Working from home does come with a lot of distractions and it can take a while for you to get used to the new working environment. So, if you are a remote worker and you want to learn how to be more organised while working from home, then keep on reading to find out our top tips.

Keep To A Work Schedule

When working from home, it can be very easy to overwork and not stick to a set work schedule. Of course, overtime happens when working in an office too, but it is much easier to work overtime when you are working from your home. Because there is not a back-and-forth commute and because you have all your work with you, it can be easy to stay and work a bit longer, even when your workday is over. Because of this, it is important that you set yourself a proper work schedule and then you must also stick to that schedule. Having a proper plan in place will help you manage your time better as it means you have a clear idea of when you start and when you then finish for the day. It also means that once you finish you can close your laptop and not think about work until the morning.

Ensure You Have The Technology You Need

Another tip that can help you be more organised while working from home is ensuring that you have all the technology and resources you need. One major benefit to working in an office is that you have access to all the resources you need, provided by your business. However, when you work from home, it can be a little more difficult to access everything. Because of this, you need to take some extra time to ensure that you have a full list of resources and up-to-date technology, so you can effectively do your job. It doesn’t have to be anything too complicated, but it could be helpful to compile a list of online tools, helpful websites or anything else that could help you throughout the day. Simple things like knowing about to convert a JPG to a PDF can help save you a lot of time while working, so make sure you have everything you need.

Have An Assigned Workspace

When it comes to working from home, it can be very easy to just open your laptop and work from your bed. While this may be a comfy spot to work, it will ultimately not be very productive as you will have too many distractions around you. Instead, it would be far more beneficial to have an assigned workspace, like a desk, that you can work from throughout the day. Not everyone is lucky enough to have an actual office, so a simple desk in a corner of the room will work just as well. Having an assigned workspace will help you be more productive, and it means you can leave your work at the desk at the end of the day.

Take An Actual Lunchbreak

As mentioned above, when you are working from home, sometimes it can be tricky to keep to your work schedule and not work any overtime. Having a set work schedule is an important part of working from home and so is taking a break. Just because you are working from home, doesn’t mean you are not entitled to your full lunch break. Make sure that you are taking your full break every day and that you leave your workspace when you do go on lunch. Having a healthy work-life balance is extremely important and this is one simple way to ensure that happens.

Keep In Touch With Your Team

Being a remote worker can sometimes be a little lonely, so make sure that you are keeping in touch with your team throughout the day. If you have some sort of instant messaging channel within your work, then it could be a good idea to set up a channel that is just for a non-work chat. That way, everyone has a space where they can talk freely about anything and get their minds off work for a bit. Keeping in contact with your colleagues will help to keep you organised as you can help each other out with the workload and figure things out together.