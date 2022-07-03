Fire destroyed half of a five-room flat on the 15th floor of a 19-story apartment building. The fire also damaged a portion of the roof.

It was a visible fire, and at the height of the incident, the Brigade’s 999 Control Centre received 95 calls alerting them to the fire.

To combat the fire, firefighters used a 64-metre turntable ladder.

There were approximately 120 people evacuated from the building, and no injuries were reported.

Station Commander Colin Digby arrived on the scene and stated: “The firefighting crews made steady progress. It was a lengthy incident, and our crews will be on the scene for several hours.”

The Fire Department was called at 1158am, and the fire was out by 4.08pm. There were fire crews from Bromley, Beckenham, Addington, Woodside, Lewisham, Forest Hill, Sidcup and Croydon, Bexley, Orpington, and Battersea.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.