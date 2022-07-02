Zara Aleena, 35, was walking in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, about ten minutes from her home, when she was attacked early Sunday morning.

Jordan McSweeney, 29, of Dagenham, east London, did not enter a plea to the murder charge.

He is also charged with robbery and attempted penetration without consent.

Mr McSweeney, who appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from HMP Thameside wearing a green jumper, is scheduled to appear again on July 27.

Ms Aleena had completed her Legal Practice Course and hoped to practise as a solicitor.

Her family stated that she had recently begun working at the Royal Courts of Justice to complete her two-year work placement in order to become a fully qualified solicitor.

They described her as “fierce: she didn’t just survive, she thrived” in a statement.

“Zara was content and at a point in her life for which she had worked hard,” they said.

“Her sparkling eyes and curly, jet-black hair were a joy to all of us.” Her wonderful laugh and her sweet, smiling voice. Her petite frame radiated a fiery spirit and boundless energy.”

She had “multiple serious injuries,” according to a post-mortem examination.