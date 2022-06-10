On March 26, this year, Peter Jonas showed up at the workplace of a woman he knows and confronted several of her coworkers.

He then shattered her car with his motorcycle helmet and threatened to set it on fire.

Later that evening, he arrived at her West Sussex home and knocked. He threw a set of keys at the victim after being told to leave, causing a cut to her head. He also punched the TV, which cracked the screen.

Jonas, 34, was arrested at his home in Brougham Road, Worthing, after police were called.

He was granted bail with the condition that he not contact the victim directly or indirectly.

However, on April 1, he returned to the woman’s address – in violation of his bail conditions – and threatened another man who was present.

Officers were called to the scene, and Jonas was arrested again.

He was charged with both assault and harassment and pleaded guilty to both.

On May 18, he was sentenced to 26 months in prison at Lewes Crown Court.

“The victim in this case sustained facial injuries after being assaulted by Jonas in the presence of her own daughter,” said PC David Jackson of Chichester CID. He also confronted her and her coworkers at work, showed up at her house uninvited on multiple occasions, and followed her home from the school run on at least one other occasion.

“This behaviour was harassment, and it is completely unacceptable.” Fortunately, justice was served, and Jonas was credited for his early guilty pleas in court.

“We continue to encourage victims of violence to come forward and report their experiences to us.” We take victim protection very seriously and will take strong action against offenders.”