On Sunday, June 26, at 11.50 p.m., the incident occurred on Baldslow Road.

An 18-year-old man was assaulted and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he is still being treated.

Officers investigating the assault have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak with about the assault.

They were seen interacting with the victim in Hastings’ Queens Road just minutes before the assault.

Both are described as white men in their late teens or early twenties, with short dark hair, standing 6′ tall, and wearing white T-shirts.

One was dressed in grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers, and she was carrying a small black bag. The other wore dark pants and black and white sneakers.

Witnesses and anyone with CCTV in the area at the time are asked to call police.

Meanwhile, anyone who recognises the men or knows anything about them is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phone at 101, quoting serial 1482 of 26/06.