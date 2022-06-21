In order to prevent further offending, Sussex Police applied for the order against Sam Bartlett, 42, of Bishopric, Horsham.

On Wednesday, June 8, he appeared in Brighton Magistrates’ Court, charged with more than 30 counts of shoplifting.

Sussex Police filed a CBO application at the hearing, which was granted by the court. It is valid for three years and prohibits Bartlett from doing the following: – Entering certain areas of Horsham town centre between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily, unless he has a pre-arranged appointment; – Entering any shop from which he is already barred. John Lewis, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, TK Maxx, Boots, and Waterstones are among them.

Bartlett was also sentenced to a 12-month community order and a nine-month drug rehab programme.

PC “We have secured a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against Bartlett following a conviction of 30-plus shoplifting offences that have accrued in Horsham town this year,” said Jonny Walker of the Horsham Neighbourhood Policing Team. “Bartlett has been a prolific shoplifter and has stolen thousands of pounds worth of items from stores across the town.” Using antisocial behaviour legislation, we were able to prevent him from entering the town and reassure the business community that we are doing everything possible to prevent theft offences against them.”