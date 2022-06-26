Following a serious collision in Hambleton, police are looking for witnesses and video footage.

Officers were called to Shard Road, near Hambleton Garden Centre, at 3.59pm yesterday (June 25) after receiving reports of a collision involving a Volkswagen Touran and a Kawasaki motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, was seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Touran’s driver was not hurt.

“This collision has left a man with some extremely serious injuries,” said Sgt Steve Hardman of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit. “My thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this time.”

“We are investigating the full circumstances surrounding the collision.” I’d like to urge any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage who can help our investigation to contact police as soon as possible.”

Send an email to 2385@lancashire.police.uk or call 101 and reference log 0931 from June 25, 2022.