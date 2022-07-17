A murder investigation is underway after a body was discovered in Havering in the early hours of Sunday morning.

While formal identification is still pending, the family of Hina Bashir, 21, who was reported missing from Ilford in recent days, has been notified. They are aided by specialised officers.

A man, 36, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is still being held.

“My thoughts are with Hina’s family, who have suffered a terrible loss,” said Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command. We will offer them whatever assistance we can.

“This has been a fast-paced investigation, and a man has been apprehended.” We are certain that this man and Hina knew each other.

“As our investigation continues, we will work to gain a better understanding of what happened to Hina, not just in the last few days, but in the weeks leading up to this terrible incident.”

“I’d like to encourage anyone who believes they have information that could help us to come forward.”

Call police on 101 (reference 2674/14JUL) or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to provide information anonymously.