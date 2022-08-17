After pleading guilty to drunk driving, a woman was banned from driving for 30 months.

Anne Peel, 47, of West Overton, was arrested on May 27 and appeared in court yesterday.

A member of the public called 999 to report concerns about a Ford Focus being driven on the A4 towards Marlborough. Peel was identified as the driver, and officers were dispatched to her home address, which was where she was driving at the time.

Peel appeared intoxicated but refused a breath test, so she was arrested and taken to custody, where she provided a breath sample test, which revealed she had 126 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

She received a 30-month disqualification, a community order requiring alcohol abstinence for 120 days, a rehabilitation activity requirement, and a £120 fine in court.

“First and foremost, we’d like to thank the vigilant member of the public who first reported their concerns about Peel’s driving – we are always out and about patrolling our road network, but we cannot be everywhere at once, so we always appreciate reports from the public,” said PC Alexandra Way.

“When officers arrested Peel, she was clearly intoxicated and not fit to drive.” Alcohol seriously impairs your ability to react quickly and safely while driving. “I am relieved that a long driving ban has been imposed on this occasion.”