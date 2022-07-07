Police were called at 3.31pm on Friday, May 27th, after reports that a man in his twenties had been stabbed in the torso in Oak Vale.

He was taken to the hospital and released a short time later.

Following an investigation, William Kulik, 22, of Ryde’s Mayfield Road, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He admitted the crime when he appeared in Isle of Wight Crown Court yesterday.

The court released him on bail with the condition that he return to the same court on September 8 for sentencing.