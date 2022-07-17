To help keep waiting times to a minimum, the Port is installing 50% more booths for use by French border control, allowing for greater passenger throughput. The installation will be completed before the key summer getaway weekend of July 22-24.

Internal traffic routes around the Port have been rerouted to improve vehicle flow and provide greater flexibility in managing peak periods.

On-site, the Port’s expanded team of Passenger Champions will interact with customers to provide assistance and information.

Toilet facilities and a new refreshment stand will be available ahead of border controls, subject to opening hours.

“Dover continues to be a popular choice with families planning their summer travel,” says Doug Bannister, Chief Executive of the Port of Dover. We want everyone’s vacation to start off on the right foot, and these measures should help during peak times. However, it is also critical for travellers to plan their journey to avoid unnecessary delay or inconvenience, so we are issuing new travel guidance today to ensure a positive Dover experience.”

The Port has been collaborating with ferry operators, border authorities, central government, and Kent County Council to ensure that all key stakeholders are as prepared as possible.

All passengers are strongly advised by the Port of Dover to do the following:

The United Kingdom is no longer a member of the European Union, holidaymakers are subject to increased border checks, and passengers are advised to expect average wait times of 60-90 minutes for French border controls at the Port during peak periods.

Prior to travelling to the port, confirm ticket availability or purchase tickets.

Before you set out, check the website of your ferry company for updates.

To be fully prepared for your journey, read Kent County Council’s ‘check before you travel’ guide.

Allow plenty of time for your journey and only arrive for your scheduled sailing.

In case of delays, bring enough supplies, including food and water.

Travel only on major roads to avoid causing traffic delays for yourself and local residents.

Prepare your documents to be presented at French border controls and check-in booths. Passports, vaccination certificates, and, if applicable, Covid test results are examples of such documents. This ensures the shortest possible transit time and reduces queuing time for other vehicles.

“In advance of the busy summer getaway period, the Port is working with local partners to ensure we are all best prepared for the expected increase in passenger numbers,” Bannister concludes. While the Port of Dover will be busy this summer, we are well prepared and look forward to welcoming all visitors.”