Following an alleged assault in Folkestone, officers have released CCTV images of three men they believe can help them.

A man and a woman were reported to have intervened at around 5.30pm on Monday 20 June 2022 after witnessing three men being racially abusive to other people walking along The Leas. When he was confronted, he was assaulted and his dog was kicked.

A family sitting nearby on the beach at Sandgate Esplanade near Earls Avenue was also approached and racially abused at around the same time. Stones were thrown at the victims, and one of them was then kicked and punched, requiring hospital treatment.

Detectives looking into the two reports believe they are connected and want to speak with any witnesses who may have information about either incident. Anyone with dash cam footage from either area is also encouraged to come forward.

Witnesses should contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and reference case number 46/118824/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or filling out the online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.