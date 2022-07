On Monday, July 11, 2022, at approximately 1.20pm, Kent Police responded to a location near Ford Hill in Herne Bay where the body of a woman was discovered. She was declared dead at the scene.

Although formal identification has not yet occurred, the family of a 46-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday, July 10th, has been notified.

The death is not being investigated as suspicious, and a report for the coroner is being prepared.