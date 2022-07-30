Ryde Beach Lifeguards, HM Coastguard, and the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service all assisted in rescuing and caring for the children, who became disoriented in a red flagged area of the beach around midday.

Concerns about secondary drowning prompted paramedics and family members to transport the children to St Mary’s Hospital. It is caused by the kids swallowing sea water during their ordeal.

Lifeguards have also assisted in the removal of a group of young people who were seen jumping and diving from the Harbour wall into shallow water.

According to a Ryde Beach Lifeguards spokesperson:

“We cannot emphasise enough that no one should swim in Ryde Harbour or near the harbour rocks.” It is Red Flagged due to a strong current that will pull swimmers out to sea and toward the pier.”