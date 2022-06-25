At 12.30am on Saturday, June 25, police were called to a seriously injured man in Staines Road, Hounslow.

Officers and London Ambulance Service responded and discovered a 31-year-old man with stab wounds. Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, the man died at the scene.

The man’s family has been notified, and they are being assisted by specialist officers. In due course, formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled.

“An urgent investigation is underway to establish what happened in the early hours of this morning and to identify who was responsible for this terrible attack,” said Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, Specialist Crime.

“Our investigation will be thorough and painstaking, including an ongoing full forensic examination of the area and detailed inquiries to obtain all available CCTV.”

“I’m asking anyone who was in the area and has yet to speak with police to contact me.” Please contact detectives even if you do not believe you saw anything of particular significance.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who took photos or recorded video on their phone or other device, as well as any drivers who had dashcam footage from the area at the time of the murder.”

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who lost his life in this tragic incident,” said Chief Inspector Karl Spour of the Met’s West Area BCU. I know Met officers will be there for them as they try to come to terms with what has happened.

“In the coming days, residents will see more officers in and around Staines Road and Hounslow town centre.” Our commitment to arresting and charging violent criminals and reducing the number of people killed or injured on our streets is unwavering.

“I urge anyone with information about people carrying knives or other weapons to contact the police or a charity like Crimestoppers.” We are constantly working with these organisations to build a picture of violent offenders and, ultimately, to keep people safe. Please assist us in this critical work.”

Anyone with information or witnesses who have yet to speak with police is asked to call 101 and reference 189/25jun.

If you want to give information anonymously, call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.