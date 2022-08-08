At 10pm on Saturday, firefighters were called to Greenwood Close in Chelmsford, Essex, after a garden fire spread to a group of conifers.

It then spread to other gardens, sheds, and outbuildings.

Paramedics treated seven people and damaged 15 homes’ walls, windows, and guttering, according to the fire department.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, which was put out shortly after 23:00 BST.

While the cause is unknown, the fire department has advised residents not to light fires in their gardens, including barbecues and fireworks.

“While summer weather usually provides the perfect opportunity to host a barbecue or gather around a chimenea in the evening, we’re strongly discouraging people from having any kind of fire at the moment,” said Neil Fenwick, area manager for Essex Fire and Rescue Service.

The ground in Essex is extremely dry, allowing fires to spread quickly.

This is true for gardens, fields, and heathland.

“Please, no barbecues or bonfires.” Please do not use fireworks or sky lanterns.” This could result in a large-scale fire like the one we saw this evening.”