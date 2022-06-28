Investigators have released a photo of two people who may have vital information about a racially motivated assault in Swanley.

A teenage boy was in St Mary’s Road with a group of friends around 5.30pm on Tuesday 19 April 2022 when he was racially abused by two men, according to reports.

One of the men allegedly assaulted the victim, causing a cut and swelling to his head.

‘Officers have been investigating this incident, including the examination of potential CCTV footage in the area,’ said PC Jamie Hodd.

‘We can now release an image of two people who may be able to help us with our inquiries.’

Anyone who recognises them or has any additional information that could help the investigation should call Kent Police at 01622 604100 and reference crime number 46/73228/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or filling out an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.