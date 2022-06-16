George was last seen in #Chislehurst around 6.30pm on Wednesday, June 15.
The 22-year-old is from the Kent town of #Maidstone.
Call 101 and reference CAD reference 22MIS020476.
George was last seen in #Chislehurst around 6.30pm on Wednesday, June 15.
The 22-year-old is from the Kent town of #Maidstone.
Call 101 and reference CAD reference 22MIS020476.
To make sure you never miss out on your favourite NEW stories, we're happy to send you some reminders
Click 'Subscribe' then 'Allow' to enable notifications