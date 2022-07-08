Sir Mark was formally appointed by Her Majesty the Queen after a highly competitive recruitment process, based on a recommendation from the Home Secretary. As part of this recommendation, the Home Secretary considered representations from the Mayor of London.

At a time when the government is investing record amounts in policing, including funding for the recruitment of 20,000 additional police officers across England and Wales, the new Commissioner will need to focus on getting the basics right, restoring trust in policing, delivering on the Beating Crime Plan, and making our capital’s streets safer.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, stated:

“Sir Mark Rowley is a distinguished and exceptionally experienced police officer, having served in the West Midlands and Surrey before guiding the capital through some of its most difficult moments in the aftermath of the 2017 terror attacks as the Met’s then head of counter-terrorism.”

“He now takes on one of the most important and demanding jobs in policing, leading the country’s largest force at a time when public trust in the Met Police has been severely eroded by a number of serious failings.” Rebuilding public trust and reducing crime must be his top priorities.

“This will be a difficult period, but Sir Mark is committed to tackling the significant challenges confronting the force and to making London’s streets safer by driving down crime and bringing more criminals to justice.”

“As the country’s largest police force, we have assisted the Met in recruiting 2,599 additional officers and increasing their annual policing budget to £3.24 billion in 2022-23.” I look forward to working closely with Sir Mark to ensure that this investment drives necessary change in order for the force to serve the people of London.”

Sir Mark Rowley responded to his appointment by saying:

“I am deeply honoured to be named the next Metropolitan Police Commissioner.” Our mission is to lead the renewal of consent-based policing, which has been severely harmed in recent years as trust and confidence have declined.

“I am grateful that both the Home Secretary and the Mayor are committed to implementing the urgent reforms required to deliver successful community crimefighting in today’s fast-paced world.” These reforms include our use of technology and data, as well as our culture and policing strategy. We will fight crime in collaboration with communities, rather than imposing tactics unilaterally.

“I also know that the majority of officers and staff have a strong sense of vocation and determination, and they want us to succeed.” It is my responsibility to assist them in doing so while also being ruthless in removing those who are corrupting our integrity.

“We will deliver more trust, less crime, and higher standards for London and beyond, and we will collaborate with London’s diverse communities to renew the uniquely British invention of ‘policing by consent.'”

Sir Mark’s first day in the role will be announced in due course.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, stated:

“Both the Home Secretary and I agree that Sir Mark Rowley is the best person to lead the Metropolitan Police as the new Commissioner at this extremely difficult time.”

“A series of heinous scandals have not only exposed deep cultural problems within the Met, but have also contributed to a crisis of trust in London’s police force.” Sir Mark has made it clear to me that he intends to be a reforming Commissioner, committed to implementing a solid plan to rebuild trust and confidence in the police, as well as to drive through the urgent reforms and step change in culture and performance that Londoners deserve. As Mayor, I will support and hold him accountable for these promises, just as I will continue to hold the Met accountable.

“Sir Mark has proven to me that he is the best candidate for this position.” He brings to the position a wealth of great experience, including exceptional leadership during the 2017 terror attacks and a genuine commitment to increasing engagement with diverse communities across our city. His four years of experience outside of policing will also provide the Met with a valuable new perspective. Above all, he is committed to policing by consent and shares my ambition to get to a point where all Londoners feel protected and served, and where we have a police force that everyone can be proud of, including our city’s many brave and dedicated officers.

“I look forward to working with Sir Mark Rowley and the Home Secretary to restore trust and confidence in the police, ensure that the Met gets the basics of policing right, and build on the significant progress we have made in reducing violence and crime in our city.”

Sir Stephen House, Acting Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, added:

“I’d like to congratulate Sir Mark Rowley QPM on his appointment as Metropolitan Police Commissioner.”

“Anyone who knows Sir Mark knows that he brings extensive policing experience from both inside and outside London, which I am confident will benefit London and Londoners.”

Sir Mark Peter Rowley QPM served as Chief Constable of Surrey Police from 2008 to 2011, before joining the Metropolitan Police Service in 2011. Sir Mark served as the Metropolitan Police Service’s Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Crime and Operations from 2011 to 2014, and then as the National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Counter-Terrorism (2014- 2018). In 2018, he was knighted for his extraordinary contribution to national security and national leadership during a period of unprecedented threat.

Sir Mark has been a police officer for more than 30 years, during which time he has transformed national security and policing. As Chief Constable, he increased public trust in Surrey to the highest in the country. Sir Mark transformed the approach to UK counter-terrorism and policing gangs after joining the Metropolitan Police Service, increasing community engagement and workforce diversity, leading the police response to the 2017 London terror attacks, and reducing shootings and murders in London to an all-time low. He also spearheaded reforms in public order, organised crime, and fraud policing, launching the 200-strong Op Falcon team to combat the rise of online fraud and cybercrime.

He has worked in specialist security projects and on technology/data led transformation with’start-ups’ and the world’s largest professional services company since leaving policing in 2018. He has concentrated on combating extremism and racism, as well as online safety, institutional integrity, and illicit finance.