A member of the public called officers at 5.50 p.m. to report a collision between an HGV and a motorcyclist on Iport Avenue in Doncaster.

Officers were called to the scene, along with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency personnel on the scene, the motorcyclist – a man in his 40s – died.

His family has been notified and is being assisted by specially trained officers. Formal identification has yet to occur.

Officers are now asking anyone who was at the scene and witnessed the collision, anyone with a dash cam who may have captured the incident, or anyone with CCTV who may have covered the road to come forward.

Information can be transmitted via our live chat, online portal, or by dialling 101. Please refer to incident number 846 from July 12th. Our online reporting system can be found at www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.

If you have dashcam or CCTV footage that could help police, please email it to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk with the same incident number in the subject line.