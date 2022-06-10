Thomas Andrews, 84, of Truro, died on Monday, May 30, when the silver Land Rover Discovery he was driving was involved in a collision. A female passenger was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police were called around 7.15 p.m. The A30 was closed on both sides to allow the Cornwall Air Ambulance to land.

Local officers and officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team responded, and after a forensic investigation, the scene was turned over to Highways at around 4.55 a.m.

If you saw the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could assist the police with their investigations, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 803 of 30/05/22.