Kent Police were called to Folkestone Road in the early hours of Friday, July 8, 2022, after CCTV operators reported that a man in his 30s had been assaulted following an altercation. The victim suffered serious injuries that necessitated hospitalisation.

Three men have been charged as a result of an investigation by the Dover Victim Based Crime Team.

Mason Green, 22, Bradley Green, 22, and Roger Porter, 36, all of Folkestone Road, Dover, were each charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Bradley Green was also charged with having an offensive weapon in his possession (traffic cone).

They were charged on July 9 and appeared in Folkestone Magistrates’ Court the following day, where they were remanded in custody. The case will be heard again at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, August 8th.