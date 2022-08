The London Ambulance Service called police at 3.07pm on Sunday, 7 August, to reports of an assault on Woodcote Road in Wallington.

Officers and the London Air Ambulance were present. Two males, believed to be 17 and 39 years old, have been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A crime scene has been established.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police at 101 and reference CAD 4014/07Aug.